Emerald Advisers Inc. PA Cuts Stake in Steven Madden, Ltd. (SHOO)

Emerald Advisers Inc. PA reduced its position in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 616,181 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 9,454 shares during the quarter. Steven Madden accounts for about 1.2% of Emerald Advisers Inc. PA’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA’s holdings in Steven Madden were worth $32,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SHOO. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steven Madden in the 2nd quarter worth about $12,013,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Steven Madden by 480.5% during the 1st quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 269,976 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,852,000 after acquiring an additional 223,467 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in Steven Madden during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,683,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Steven Madden by 140.7% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 240,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,755,000 after acquiring an additional 140,400 shares during the period. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Steven Madden by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 335,271 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $14,718,000 after acquiring an additional 136,780 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Steven Madden news, President Amelia Varela sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.69, for a total value of $5,069,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 208,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,547,777.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Arvind Dharia sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $255,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 74,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,782,262. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 112,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,697,920. Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Steven Madden opened at $54.05 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat.com . Steven Madden, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $37.25 and a fifty-two week high of $56.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.46.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The textile maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 8.06%. The business had revenue of $395.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SHOO shares. ValuEngine upgraded Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 7th. Canaccord Genuity set a $52.00 target price on Steven Madden and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 16th. Buckingham Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children worldwide. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Report, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, FREEBIRD by Steven, Stevies, B Brian Atwood, Blondo, Kate Spade, and Avec Les Filles brands, as well as private label footwear.

