Embraer (ERJ) Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ERJ. Citigroup lowered shares of Embraer from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Drexel Hamilton lowered shares of Embraer from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Embraer from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a hold rating on shares of Embraer in a report on Friday, July 6th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Embraer from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Embraer presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.07.

NYSE:ERJ opened at $20.45 on Tuesday. Embraer has a 52 week low of $18.36 and a 52 week high of $28.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.14.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The aerospace company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.13). Embraer had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 5.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Embraer will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.021 per share. This represents a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 27th. Embraer’s payout ratio is currently 21.05%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its position in Embraer by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 18,816,229 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $474,545,000 after purchasing an additional 87,470 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Embraer by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 83,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 21,600 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Embraer by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 746,587 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,411,000 after purchasing an additional 37,664 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in Embraer by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 5,049,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $131,282,000 after purchasing an additional 846,162 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management CA increased its position in Embraer by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management CA now owns 113,576 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after purchasing an additional 29,033 shares during the period. 48.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jets, and Other Related Businesses segments. The Commercial Aviation segment develops, produces, and sells commercial jets; and provides support services, as well as leases aircraft.

