Ellomay Capital (ELLO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ellomay Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “ELLOMAY CAPITAL (formerly NUR Macroprinters Ltd.), a former leading supplier of wide-format inkjet production printers for the printing industry, consummated the sale of its business to Hewlett-Packard Company on February 29, 2008. “

Get Ellomay Capital alerts:

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Ellomay Capital from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th.

Shares of Ellomay Capital opened at $8.66 on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat.com . Ellomay Capital has a 1 year low of $7.50 and a 1 year high of $11.09.

Ellomay Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 21st. The utilities provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.38 million during the quarter. Ellomay Capital had a net margin of 33.14% and a return on equity of 6.41%.

Ellomay Capital Company Profile

Ellomay Capital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells renewable and clean energy in Israel, Italy, Spain, and the Netherlands. The company owns 17 photovoltaic (PV) plants comprising 12 PV plants in Italy with an aggregate installed capacity of approximately 22.6 MWp; 4 PV plants in Spain with an aggregate installed capacity of approximately 7.9 MWp; and 1 PV plant in Israel with an installed capacity of approximately 9 MWp.

Featured Article: Investing in Growth Stocks



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ellomay Capital (ELLO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ellomay Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellomay Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.