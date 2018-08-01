Elizabeth Reizman Sells 1,753 Shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp (BMRC) Stock

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) EVP Elizabeth Reizman sold 1,753 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.82, for a total value of $155,701.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,835.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Bank of Marin Bancorp opened at $88.85 on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $607.95 million, a P/E ratio of 23.46, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.74. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 52-week low of $62.38 and a 52-week high of $90.85.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 23rd. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $25.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.61 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 21.77%. research analysts predict that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 2nd. This is an increase from Bank of Marin Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.80%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Bank of Marin Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $186,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bank of Marin Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank of Marin Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 83.2% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 3,723 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspiriant LLC acquired a new position in Bank of Marin Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BMRC. Sandler O’Neill reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in a report on Monday, July 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $86.00 price objective on Bank of Marin Bancorp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Bank of Marin Bancorp to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of Marin Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.60.

About Bank of Marin Bancorp

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in California, the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

