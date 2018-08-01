ELIO MOTORS Inc/SH SH (ELIO) Upgraded to “Buy” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of ELIO MOTORS Inc/SH SH (OTCMKTS:ELIO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday.
ELIO MOTORS Inc/SH SH opened at $5.12 on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. ELIO MOTORS Inc/SH SH has a 1 year low of $2.05 and a 1 year high of $10.60.
About ELIO MOTORS Inc/SH SH
Recommended Story: Penny Stocks
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for ELIO MOTORS Inc/SH SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ELIO MOTORS Inc/SH SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.