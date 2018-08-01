Eli Lilly And Co (LLY) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 4.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,060,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,640 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $90,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Busey Trust CO increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 2.3% during the second quarter. Busey Trust CO now owns 23,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 0.8% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 74,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,346,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 10.4% during the second quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 6,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 11.3% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 6,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 7.8% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LLY. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Eli Lilly And Co from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised their price target on Eli Lilly And Co from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Cowen set a $105.00 price target on Eli Lilly And Co and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Eli Lilly And Co from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.13.

Shares of LLY opened at $98.81 on Wednesday. Eli Lilly And Co has a twelve month low of $73.69 and a twelve month high of $99.20. The company has a market capitalization of $105.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.20. Eli Lilly And Co had a positive return on equity of 39.84% and a negative net margin of 0.60%. The company had revenue of $6.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.5625 dividend. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.57%.

In other news, Director Jackson P. Tai purchased 2,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $95.22 per share, with a total value of $206,436.96. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 53,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,068,370.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey N. Simmons sold 9,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total value of $708,619.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,134,755 shares of company stock worth $97,727,433 in the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

