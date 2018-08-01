Eli Lilly And Co (LLY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.03 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) to report sales of $6.03 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Eli Lilly And Co’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.00 billion to $6.07 billion. Eli Lilly And Co reported sales of $5.66 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eli Lilly And Co will report full year sales of $24.42 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $24.31 billion to $24.51 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $24.57 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $23.46 billion to $25.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Eli Lilly And Co.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.05 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a negative net margin of 0.60% and a positive return on equity of 39.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LLY shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $100.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.13.

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $98.70. 4,971,798 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,301,455. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.25. Eli Lilly And Co has a 1-year low of $73.69 and a 1-year high of $99.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.5625 dividend. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th. Eli Lilly And Co’s payout ratio is presently 52.57%.

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, SVP Christi Shaw sold 8,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.10, for a total transaction of $691,774.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.74, for a total transaction of $20,241,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,121,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,959,565,939.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,339,755 shares of company stock valued at $117,969,133. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Global X Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 20,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. HL Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 82,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,379,000 after acquiring an additional 2,986 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly And Co during the 1st quarter worth $5,532,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 46,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH lifted its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 149,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,490,000 after acquiring an additional 27,533 shares during the last quarter. 75.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

