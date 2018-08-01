Elevate Credit (ELVT) Given a $9.00 Price Target at Stephens

Stephens set a $9.00 target price on Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Elevate Credit from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Elevate Credit from $10.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Maxim Group increased their price target on Elevate Credit from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Elevate Credit from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.08.

Get Elevate Credit alerts:

Elevate Credit traded down $0.07, reaching $9.25, during trading on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,592. The company has a market capitalization of $378.41 million, a PE ratio of 58.63 and a beta of 0.65. Elevate Credit has a 12 month low of $5.90 and a 12 month high of $11.27.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $184.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.46 million. Elevate Credit had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 0.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Elevate Credit will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Elevate Credit news, Director John C. Dean sold 55,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.41, for a total value of $470,026.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jason Harvison sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total value of $25,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 337,251 shares of company stock valued at $2,857,924 in the last quarter. 32.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ELVT. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Elevate Credit by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 1,843,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,054,000 after purchasing an additional 590,101 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in Elevate Credit by 113.0% in the 1st quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 522,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 277,183 shares during the period. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC bought a new position in Elevate Credit in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,785,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Elevate Credit in the 1st quarter worth about $729,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Elevate Credit by 309.7% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 96,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 73,064 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.45% of the company’s stock.

Elevate Credit Company Profile

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers unsecured online installment loans and lines of credit. Its products include Rise installment loan and line of credit products; Elastic, a line of credit product; and Sunny installment loan products.

See Also: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for Elevate Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevate Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.