Elefante Mark B Acquires Shares of 2,680 Celgene Co. (CELG)

Elefante Mark B acquired a new position in shares of Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Oak Grove Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celgene during the 4th quarter valued at about $386,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Celgene during the 4th quarter valued at about $162,000. BancorpSouth Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Celgene during the 4th quarter valued at about $556,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Celgene by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,401,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $146,302,000 after buying an additional 90,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Celgene by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Celgene opened at $90.09 on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.76. Celgene Co. has a twelve month low of $74.13 and a twelve month high of $147.17. The company has a market capitalization of $62.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.43.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. Celgene had a return on equity of 87.28% and a net margin of 19.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. research analysts forecast that Celgene Co. will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

Celgene declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 24th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the biopharmaceutical company to repurchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CELG shares. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Celgene in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $112.00 price target on Celgene and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $129.00 price target on Celgene and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of Celgene in a report on Friday, April 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Celgene from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.71.

In other Celgene news, Director Gilla Kaplan sold 27,750 shares of Celgene stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total value of $2,182,815.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark J. Alles purchased 1,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $82.60 per share, for a total transaction of $99,780.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 187,316 shares in the company, valued at $15,472,301.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,500 shares of company stock worth $4,608,365. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Celgene Profile

Celgene Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases worldwide. It offers REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for multiple myeloma (MM), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and mantle cell lymphoma; POMALYST/IMNOVID to treat multiple myeloma; OTEZLA, a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 for psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis; and ABRAXANE, a solvent-free chemotherapy product to treat breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers.

