Electronic Arts (EA) Upgraded by Argus to “Buy”

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) was upgraded by equities researchers at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on EA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 6th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Friday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Electronic Arts in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush set a $138.00 price target on Electronic Arts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.95.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

EA stock opened at $128.75 on Wednesday. Electronic Arts has a 1-year low of $99.63 and a 1-year high of $151.26. The company has a market capitalization of $38.66 billion, a PE ratio of 37.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.84.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The game software company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.14. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 25.31% and a net margin of 14.30%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. analysts forecast that Electronic Arts will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Patrick Soderlund sold 66,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.80, for a total transaction of $8,688,651.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 151,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,776,698.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Joel Linzner sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.72, for a total value of $790,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,415,744.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 171,942 shares of company stock worth $23,068,590. Company insiders own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 12,195 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after buying an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter worth $6,284,000. Trellus Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Electronic Arts during the 2nd quarter worth $1,340,000. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 25,121 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,046,000 after buying an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koch Industries Inc. acquired a new position in Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter worth $470,000. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

Read More: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.