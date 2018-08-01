Ecolab Inc. (ECL) Shares Bought by Destination Wealth Management

Destination Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 24,773.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 76,053 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $10,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab during the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab during the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab during the 2nd quarter valued at about $154,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ecolab by 14,388.0% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 162,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 161,290 shares during the period. Finally, Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab during the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. 75.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on ECL. ValuEngine cut shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 26th. Nomura raised their target price on shares of Ecolab from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $137.00 price objective on shares of Ecolab and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.53.

Ecolab opened at $140.70 on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.74 and a twelve month high of $150.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $40.61 billion, a PE ratio of 30.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 19th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 18th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.97%.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services for customers worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, and Global Energy segments. The Global Industrial segment provides water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to large industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

