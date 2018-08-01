Echo Global Logistics (ECHO) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

ECHO has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.67.

NASDAQ ECHO opened at $34.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $923.53 million, a P/E ratio of 25.67, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.54. Echo Global Logistics has a 52 week low of $13.00 and a 52 week high of $34.65.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $635.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.26 million. Echo Global Logistics had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 9.43%. Echo Global Logistics’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. research analysts forecast that Echo Global Logistics will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Douglas R. Waggoner sold 12,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $361,329.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,947,290.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO David B. Menzel sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.13, for a total transaction of $682,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 147,334 shares in the company, valued at $5,028,509.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 225,301 shares of company stock worth $6,756,839. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECHO. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its holdings in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 820.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 4,116 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,669 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics in the 2nd quarter valued at $182,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 392.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 7,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at $279,000. 96.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Echo Global Logistics Company Profile

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It uses a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs. The company offers services in various transportation modes, such as truckload, less-than truckload, small parcel, inter-modal, domestic air, and expedited and international.

