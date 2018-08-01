Eaton’s (ETN) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Wells Fargo & Co

Eaton (NYSE:ETN)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $92.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $85.00. Wells Fargo & Co’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.62% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Eaton in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Eaton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Eaton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.28.

Shares of ETN opened at $83.17 on Wednesday. Eaton has a 1-year low of $69.82 and a 1-year high of $89.85. The stock has a market cap of $34.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.07. Eaton had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The business had revenue of $5.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Eaton will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Eaton news, insider William J. Vanlandingham II sold 5,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.39, for a total transaction of $454,269.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,006,188.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Critelli sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.86, for a total transaction of $404,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 65,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,301,666.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,683 shares of company stock valued at $2,220,088 in the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Eaton by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,930,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $394,014,000 after acquiring an additional 407,171 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Eaton by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,101,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $247,870,000 after acquiring an additional 603,784 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Eaton by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,858,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $228,442,000 after acquiring an additional 484,780 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its holdings in Eaton by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 2,794,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $223,334,000 after acquiring an additional 150,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Eaton by 123.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,050,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $163,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,033 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.65% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

