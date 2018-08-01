Eaton Vance TABS 5 to 15 Year Laddered Municipal NextShares (EVLMC) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.02 Per Share

Eaton Vance TABS 5 to 15 Year Laddered Municipal NextShares (NASDAQ:EVLMC) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0181 per share on Monday, August 6th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 1st. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance TABS 5 to 15 Year Laddered Municipal NextShares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

Shares of Eaton Vance TABS 5 to 15 Year Laddered Municipal NextShares remained flat at $$99.95 during trading on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eaton Vance TABS 5 to 15 Year Laddered Municipal NextShares has a 12-month low of $99.90 and a 12-month high of $100.06.

