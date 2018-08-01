Eaton (ETN) Issues FY18 Earnings Guidance

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) issued an update on its FY18 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.20-5.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.24. Eaton also updated its Q3 guidance to $1.35-1.45 EPS.

Eaton traded down $0.26, hitting $82.91, during midday trading on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. 108,902 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,176,185. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $34.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.37. Eaton has a one year low of $69.82 and a one year high of $89.85.

Get Eaton alerts:

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 14.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. analysts forecast that Eaton will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.77%.

ETN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Eaton in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eaton from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. ValuEngine lowered Eaton from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, April 7th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Eaton from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Eaton from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $86.28.

In related news, insider William J. Vanlandingham II sold 5,722 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.39, for a total value of $454,269.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,006,188.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 9,786 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total value of $786,011.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,731,618.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,683 shares of company stock worth $2,220,088. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.