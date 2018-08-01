Eagle Materials (EXP) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Study Shows

Media coverage about Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) has trended somewhat positive on Wednesday, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Eagle Materials earned a media sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the construction company an impact score of 47.2863250824523 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of EXP stock opened at $99.35 on Wednesday. Eagle Materials has a 52-week low of $86.51 and a 52-week high of $122.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.16.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.02). Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 18.96%. The business had revenue of $393.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Eagle Materials will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 21st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.48%.

EXP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. Citigroup cut their price target on Eagle Materials from $132.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Eagle Materials in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. Finally, Northcoast Research set a $128.00 price target on Eagle Materials and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.00.

In other news, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.70, for a total value of $1,087,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,540,845.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James H. Graass sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $575,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,929,095. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,324,500. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

