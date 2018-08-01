Eagle Global Advisors LLC Sells 2,298 Shares of SunTrust Banks, Inc. (STI)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 278,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,298 shares during the quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of SunTrust Banks worth $18,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in SunTrust Banks by 2,085.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in SunTrust Banks by 138.1% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services lifted its position in SunTrust Banks by 114.3% during the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 1,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in SunTrust Banks by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in SunTrust Banks by 6,663.1% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 159,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 156,850 shares during the period. 84.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on STI. Ameriprise Financial raised SunTrust Banks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of SunTrust Banks in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on SunTrust Banks from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Argus raised their price target on SunTrust Banks to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on SunTrust Banks from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “$72.58” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.13.

In related news, COO Hugh S. Cummins III sold 11,000 shares of SunTrust Banks stock in a transaction on Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $759,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,773,662. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Steven C. Voorhees acquired 6,000 shares of SunTrust Banks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $65.96 per share, with a total value of $395,760.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SunTrust Banks opened at $72.07 on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm has a market cap of $33.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.31. SunTrust Banks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.96 and a 1 year high of $73.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. SunTrust Banks had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 26.41%. SunTrust Banks’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. research analysts predict that SunTrust Banks, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

SunTrust Banks declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, June 28th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

SunTrust Banks, Inc operates as the holding company for SunTrust Bank that provides various financial services for consumers, businesses, corporations, and institutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Wholesale. The Consumer segment provides deposits and payments; home equity and personal credit lines; auto, student, and other lending products; credit cards; discount/online and full-service brokerage products; professional investment advisory products and services; and trust services, as well as family office solutions.

