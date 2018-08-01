Eagle Global Advisors LLC Raises Position in KNOT Offshore Partners LP (KNOP)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,291,332 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 274,835 shares during the period. KNOT Offshore Partners accounts for approximately 1.6% of Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Eagle Global Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of KNOT Offshore Partners worth $50,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KNOP. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in KNOT Offshore Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in KNOT Offshore Partners by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,966 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 2,878 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in KNOT Offshore Partners by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 22,968 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 2,908 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in KNOT Offshore Partners by 87.2% in the 1st quarter. Avalon Advisors LLC now owns 28,414 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 13,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in KNOT Offshore Partners by 107.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,267 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 21,345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.66% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on KNOP shares. TheStreet cut KNOT Offshore Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. ValuEngine upgraded KNOT Offshore Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded KNOT Offshore Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. KNOT Offshore Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.50.

Shares of NYSE:KNOP opened at $22.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $732.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 0.64. KNOT Offshore Partners LP has a 52-week low of $19.15 and a 52-week high of $23.95.

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 5th. The shipping company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $68.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.51 million. KNOT Offshore Partners had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 36.06%. equities analysts expect that KNOT Offshore Partners LP will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 1st will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 31st. KNOT Offshore Partners’s payout ratio is currently 92.04%.

KNOT Offshore Partners Profile

KNOT Offshore Partners LP owns and operates shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the North Sea and Brazil. The company loading, transportation and storage of their crude oil services under time charters and bareboat charters. As of April 25, 2018, it had a fleet of 16 shuttle tankers. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

