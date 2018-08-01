Eagle Global Advisors LLC Has $6.62 Million Holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (MLCO)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 236,474 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,582 shares during the quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment were worth $6,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MLCO. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the first quarter valued at about $103,000. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the first quarter valued at about $136,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the second quarter valued at about $201,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Winfield Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the first quarter valued at about $203,000. 38.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment opened at $25.86 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a twelve month low of $19.56 and a twelve month high of $32.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.56.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 6th will be paid a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 3rd. This is a boost from Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.61%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.10 price target (up from $34.40) on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Nomura decreased their price target on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 9th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.24.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

