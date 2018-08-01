Eagle Global Advisors LLC Buys 112,929 Shares of DCP Midstream LP (DCP)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of DCP Midstream LP (NYSE:DCP) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,421,827 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 112,929 shares during the period. DCP Midstream accounts for about 3.0% of Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Eagle Global Advisors LLC owned 1.69% of DCP Midstream worth $95,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DCP Midstream by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,698 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 2,099 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of DCP Midstream during the 4th quarter worth about $309,000. Clinton Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DCP Midstream during the 1st quarter worth about $547,000. Lee Financial Co boosted its holdings in shares of DCP Midstream by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 17,150 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 8,575 shares during the period. Finally, Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DCP Midstream by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 19,915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 8,630 shares during the period. 54.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DCP Midstream opened at $44.48 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.92 and a beta of 2.22. DCP Midstream LP has a 12-month low of $29.95 and a 12-month high of $44.65.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. DCP Midstream had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 3.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. research analysts forecast that DCP Midstream LP will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 2nd. DCP Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 588.68%.

DCP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of DCP Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of DCP Midstream from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of DCP Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DCP Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, US Capital Advisors reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of DCP Midstream in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.62.

DCP Midstream Profile

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The Gathering and Processing segment is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, and processing natural gas; producing and fractionating natural gas liquids (NGLs); and recovering condensate.

