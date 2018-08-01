Dynex Capital (DX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Dynex Capital had a net margin of 71.08% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $13.60 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Dynex Capital to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

DX stock opened at $6.65 on Wednesday. Dynex Capital has a 1-year low of $6.01 and a 1-year high of $7.41. The firm has a market cap of $368.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.83%. Dynex Capital’s payout ratio is 98.63%.

Several analysts have weighed in on DX shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Dynex Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Dynex Capital from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dynex Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.50.

In other news, Director Barry Igdaloff sold 9,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.53, for a total transaction of $61,048.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 318,986 shares in the company, valued at $2,082,978.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dynex Capital Company Profile

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

