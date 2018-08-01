DXC Technology (CSC) Earning Favorable Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

News headlines about DXC Technology (NYSE:CSC) have been trending positive on Wednesday, Accern reports. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. DXC Technology earned a coverage optimism score of 0.25 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the information technology services provider an impact score of 45.7023808052408 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

DXC Technology has a 52 week low of $32.25 and a 52 week high of $74.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company provides digital information technology (IT) services and solutions. The Company provides a range of services, including analytics, applications, business process, cloud and workload, consulting, enterprise and cloud applications, security, and workplace and mobility. The Company offers a portfolio of analytics services, to provide insights and accelerate users’ digital transformation.

