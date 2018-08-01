DURECT (DRRX) Earning Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Report Finds

News coverage about DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) has been trending somewhat positive on Wednesday, Accern reports. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. DURECT earned a media sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the specialty pharmaceutical company an impact score of 46.2283831804345 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of DURECT traded up $0.03, hitting $1.50, on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company had a trading volume of 500,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 860,042. The company has a market cap of $250.65 million, a PE ratio of -50.00 and a beta of 1.29. DURECT has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $2.55. The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. DURECT had a negative return on equity of 25.82% and a negative net margin of 8.06%. research analysts anticipate that DURECT will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DRRX shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of DURECT in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered DURECT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.50.

About DURECT

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and drug delivery programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for experimental research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals; and a range of biodegradable polymers for use as raw materials in their products for pharmaceutical and medical devices under the LACTEL brand.

