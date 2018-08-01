Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $21.35 Million Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 115,085 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,687 shares during the period. Alibaba Group accounts for 0.5% of Dupont Capital Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $21,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global X Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 95,377 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,505,000 after purchasing an additional 35,322 shares during the last quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,603 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 20,925 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 278,915 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,192,000 after purchasing an additional 113,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 45,149 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,287,000 after purchasing an additional 3,847 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.99% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group opened at $187.23 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company has a market capitalization of $473.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.55. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 12 month low of $147.50 and a 12 month high of $211.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.11). Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 25.39%. The business had revenue of $9.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

BABA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Alibaba Group to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays set a $220.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.18.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

