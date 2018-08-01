Dupont Capital Management Corp Boosts Stake in Western Digital Corp (WDC)

Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,383 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $5,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 24.5% in the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 7,099 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 2.8% in the first quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,433 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,823,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 0.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 531,202 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $49,014,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 595.5% in the first quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 98,212 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $8,880,000 after buying an additional 84,090 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 10,140.0% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,536 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the period. 84.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Henry T. Denero sold 6,492 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.65, for a total value of $556,039.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,724,305.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 4,386 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.64, for a total value of $336,143.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 99,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,649,591.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 107,830 shares of company stock valued at $9,174,733 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WDC. TheStreet upgraded Western Digital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Western Digital from $114.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Cross Research cut Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.00.

Western Digital opened at $70.15 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Western Digital Corp has a fifty-two week low of $69.53 and a fifty-two week high of $106.96. The firm has a market cap of $21.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.02.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The data storage provider reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.41. Western Digital had a return on equity of 36.35% and a net margin of 3.27%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Western Digital Corp will post 12.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Digital declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 26th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the data storage provider to purchase up to 22.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Western Digital Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers performance hard disk drives (HDDs) that are used in enterprise servers, data analysis, and other enterprise applications; capacity HDDs and drive configurations for use in data storage systems and tiered storage models; and enterprise solid state drives (SSDs), including NAND-flash SSDs and software solutions that are designed to enhance the performance in various enterprise workload environments.

