Dundas Partners LLP Sells 4,656 Shares of 3M Co (MMM)

Dundas Partners LLP lessened its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,994 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,656 shares during the period. Dundas Partners LLP’s holdings in 3M were worth $3,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in 3M in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in 3M in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Ballew Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in 3M in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in 3M in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 359.4% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 712 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MMM shares. Citigroup set a $263.00 price objective on 3M and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 9th. ValuEngine lowered 3M from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on 3M from $227.00 to $221.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on 3M from $210.00 to $201.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on 3M to $227.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $234.03.

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $212.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $121.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.56. 3M Co has a 12 month low of $190.57 and a 12 month high of $259.77.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.36 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 51.31% and a net margin of 13.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. analysts expect that 3M Co will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About 3M

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes; coated, non-woven, and bonded abrasives; adhesives; ceramics; sealants; specialty materials; purification products; closure systems for personal hygiene products; acoustic systems products; automotive components; and abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

