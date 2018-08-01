Duke Realty (DRE) Receives Daily News Sentiment Rating of 0.16

Press coverage about Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) has trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Duke Realty earned a news sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 47.0757007800864 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

Get Duke Realty alerts:

Shares of Duke Realty opened at $29.12 on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Duke Realty has a 12 month low of $24.30 and a 12 month high of $30.14.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33. The business had revenue of $192.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.04 million. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 72.53%. Duke Realty’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. analysts predict that Duke Realty will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 16th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.52%.

DRE has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Duke Realty in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets set a $28.00 price objective on Duke Realty and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Bank of America raised Duke Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Duke Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.80.

In other news, insider Steven W. Schnur sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total value of $75,114.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Duke Realty Company Profile

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 149 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is listed on the S&P 500 Index. More information about Duke Realty Corporation is available at www.dukerealty.com.

Featured Article: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Duke Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.