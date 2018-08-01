Duke Energy Corp (DUK) Shares Sold by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 16.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,591 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 3.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 375,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,709,000 after purchasing an additional 12,780 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 2.3% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,632,639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $129,109,000 after purchasing an additional 37,464 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc. bought a new position in Duke Energy during the second quarter worth about $244,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.9% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 52,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,173,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 17.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $81.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Duke Energy Corp has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $91.80. The company has a market cap of $56.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.12.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.14. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Duke Energy Corp will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be given a $0.9275 dividend. This represents a $3.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 77.90%.

In other news, Director E Marie Mckee sold 2,006 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.49, for a total value of $155,444.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 3,800 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total transaction of $292,524.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DUK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 16th. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Monday, April 23rd. ValuEngine cut Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.82.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity; and engages in the wholesale of electricity to municipalities, electric cooperative utilities, and other load-serving entities.

