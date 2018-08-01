Duke Energy Corp (DUK) Position Lessened by Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC

Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 71.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 74,985 shares during the quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 434.9% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter worth about $122,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 125.8% in the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 137.3% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 48.5% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. 59.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on DUK shares. Barclays initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.82.

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $81.62 on Wednesday. Duke Energy Corp has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $91.80. The company has a market capitalization of $56.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.14. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Duke Energy Corp will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 17th will be issued a $0.9275 dividend. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 77.90%.

In related news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total value of $292,524.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director E Marie Mckee sold 2,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.49, for a total transaction of $155,444.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity; and engages in the wholesale of electricity to municipalities, electric cooperative utilities, and other load-serving entities.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.