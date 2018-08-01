Dowling & Yahnke LLC Sells 927 Shares of ConocoPhillips (COP)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC decreased its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,462 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 927 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $5,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Acropolis Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, Kaizen Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 130.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 2,669 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

COP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 9th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Monday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $70.00 target price on ConocoPhillips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 13th. ValuEngine raised ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 13th. Finally, Edward Jones lowered ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.63.

Shares of ConocoPhillips opened at $72.17 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat.com . The firm has a market cap of $84.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.71. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $42.26 and a twelve month high of $72.94.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The energy producer reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.79 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 13.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 23rd will be given a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 20th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 190.00%.

ConocoPhillips declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $9.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy producer to repurchase up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, VP Glenda Mae Schwarz sold 6,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $439,865.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,237.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Janet Langford Kelly sold 59,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.95, for a total value of $3,916,704.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 100,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,634,570. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 280,336 shares of company stock valued at $19,247,950. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. Its portfolio includes North American tight oil and oil sands assets in Canada; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Featured Article: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.