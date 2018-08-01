Dowling & Yahnke LLC Raises Position in Marriott International Inc (MAR)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its holdings in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,690 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Marriott International by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,188,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,617,000 after purchasing an additional 290,784 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Marriott International by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,043,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,852,000 after purchasing an additional 376,458 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Marriott International by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,091,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,409,000 after purchasing an additional 5,141 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Marriott International by 207.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,000,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,071,000 after purchasing an additional 675,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Marriott International by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 928,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,202,000 after purchasing an additional 227,808 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider David S. Marriott sold 8,875 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.28, for a total value of $1,253,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 638,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,169,699.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary K. Bush sold 2,184 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.84, for a total transaction of $303,226.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,181. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,559 shares of company stock valued at $2,613,773. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAR stock opened at $127.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $44.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.35. Marriott International Inc has a 52 week low of $96.90 and a 52 week high of $149.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 41.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Marriott International Inc will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MAR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Marriott International in a report on Thursday, May 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $152.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of Marriott International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target on shares of Marriott International in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 price target on shares of Marriott International in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.71.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

