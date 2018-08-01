Dowling & Yahnke LLC Has $2.03 Million Stake in Express Scripts Holding Co (ESRX)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Express Scripts Holding Co (NASDAQ:ESRX) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,316 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Express Scripts were worth $2,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its position in shares of Express Scripts by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 15,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Express Scripts by 1.1% during the second quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,272,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. grew its holdings in Express Scripts by 6.0% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 13,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. Hancock Holding Co. grew its holdings in Express Scripts by 3.4% during the first quarter. Hancock Holding Co. now owns 23,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Express Scripts by 9.9% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Express Scripts alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ESRX. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Express Scripts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Express Scripts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Express Scripts from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.68.

In other news, insider Christine Houston sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.28, for a total value of $822,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 108,010 shares in the company, valued at $8,887,062.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Express Scripts stock opened at $79.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.97. Express Scripts Holding Co has a twelve month low of $55.80 and a twelve month high of $85.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Express Scripts (NASDAQ:ESRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $24.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.80 billion. Express Scripts had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 25.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Express Scripts Holding Co will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Express Scripts

Express Scripts Holding Company operates as a pharmacy benefit management (PBM) company in the United States and Canada. The company's PBM segment offers clinical solutions; and specialized pharmacy care, home delivery and specialty pharmacy, retail network pharmacy administration, benefit design consultation, drug utilization review, drug formulary management, public exchange, administration of group purchasing organization, and digital consumer health and drug information services.

Featured Story: Should you buy a closed-end mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Express Scripts Holding Co (NASDAQ:ESRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Express Scripts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Express Scripts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.