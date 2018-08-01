Dowling & Yahnke LLC Buys 1,311 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (PAYX)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 17.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in Paychex by 12.9% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,689,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $535,178,000 after buying an additional 995,527 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA raised its stake in Paychex by 1.2% in the first quarter. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA now owns 2,082,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,289,000 after buying an additional 24,383 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Paychex by 18.8% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,935,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,230,000 after buying an additional 306,547 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Paychex by 0.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,070,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,920,000 after buying an additional 6,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Paychex by 9.8% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,011,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,286,000 after buying an additional 89,938 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Paychex opened at $69.02 on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.20 and a 1-year high of $73.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.99.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 27th. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.01). Paychex had a return on equity of 44.29% and a net margin of 27.62%. The firm had revenue of $871.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $868.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 31st. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.84%.

In other news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 6,250 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.62, for a total transaction of $435,125.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,787 shares in the company, valued at $2,282,630.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Grant M. Inman sold 7,853 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.74, for a total value of $563,374.22. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,098,091.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 170,388 shares of company stock worth $11,913,374 in the last quarter. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut Paychex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Paychex in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Paychex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Paychex from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Paychex from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.40.

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Germany. The company offers payroll processing services that include payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

