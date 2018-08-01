Dorel Industries Inc Class B (DIIBF) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Dorel Industries Inc Class B (OTCMKTS:DIIBF) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Friday, August 3rd.

Dorel Industries Inc Class B (OTCMKTS:DIIBF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 4th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $642.29 million for the quarter. Dorel Industries Inc Class B had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 4.84%.

Shares of Dorel Industries Inc Class B opened at $18.27 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $601.86 million, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.05. Dorel Industries Inc Class B has a 1 year low of $16.43 and a 1 year high of $26.85.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Dorel Industries Inc Class B from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 5th.

About Dorel Industries Inc Class B

Dorel Industries Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes juvenile products, bicycles, and furniture worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Dorel Juvenile, Dorel Sports, and Dorel Home. The Dorel Juvenile segment engages in the design, sourcing, manufacturing, distribution, and retail of children's accessories, which include infant car seats, strollers, high chairs, and infant health and safety aids.

