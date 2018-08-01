DopeCoin (DOPE) Market Cap Reaches $2.40 Million

DopeCoin (CURRENCY:DOPE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. During the last week, DopeCoin has traded 13.6% lower against the dollar. DopeCoin has a market cap of $2.40 million and $3,322.00 worth of DopeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DopeCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0205 or 0.00000270 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex and Cryptopia.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.45 or 0.01024964 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003952 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004677 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001618 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001850 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005093 BTC.

Viacoin (VIA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00016106 BTC.

Gulden (NLG) traded up 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000887 BTC.

DopeCoin Coin Profile

DopeCoin (DOPE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 21st, 2014. DopeCoin’s total supply is 116,845,228 coins. DopeCoin’s official Twitter account is @dopecoinGold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DopeCoin is /r/DopeCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DopeCoin’s official website is www.dopecoin.com

Buying and Selling DopeCoin

DopeCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DopeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DopeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DopeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

