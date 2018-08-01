Donnelley Financial Solutions (DFIN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 2nd. Analysts expect Donnelley Financial Solutions to post earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $255.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.49 million. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 0.82%. On average, analysts expect Donnelley Financial Solutions to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Donnelley Financial Solutions opened at $20.80 on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $15.22 and a fifty-two week high of $23.33. The firm has a market cap of $708.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.99.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DFIN. ValuEngine cut Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. DA Davidson began coverage on Donnelley Financial Solutions in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Company Profile

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc provides financial communications, and data and analytics services for the investment and capital markets worldwide. It offers communication tools and services to allow its clients to comply with ongoing regulatory filings; and communications services to create, manage, and deliver registration statements, prospectuses, proxies, and other communications to regulators and investors.

