Donnelley Financial Solutions (DFIN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 2nd. Analysts expect Donnelley Financial Solutions to post earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter.
Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $255.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.49 million. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 0.82%. On average, analysts expect Donnelley Financial Solutions to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Donnelley Financial Solutions opened at $20.80 on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $15.22 and a fifty-two week high of $23.33. The firm has a market cap of $708.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.99.
Donnelley Financial Solutions Company Profile
Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc provides financial communications, and data and analytics services for the investment and capital markets worldwide. It offers communication tools and services to allow its clients to comply with ongoing regulatory filings; and communications services to create, manage, and deliver registration statements, prospectuses, proxies, and other communications to regulators and investors.
