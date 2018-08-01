Donegal Group Inc. Class A (DGICA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Donegal Group Inc. Class A (NASDAQ:DGICA) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The insurance provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.09, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Donegal Group Inc. Class A had a negative return on equity of 2.33% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The firm had revenue of $194.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.50 million.

Donegal Group Inc. Class A traded down $0.11, reaching $14.50, during trading hours on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,559. Donegal Group Inc. Class A has a fifty-two week low of $13.27 and a fifty-two week high of $18.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $384.65 million, a PE ratio of 48.33 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 1st will be issued a $0.1425 dividend. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 31st. Donegal Group Inc. Class A’s dividend payout ratio is presently 190.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGICA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Donegal Group Inc. Class A by 2.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,743,028 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,540,000 after purchasing an additional 39,671 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Donegal Group Inc. Class A by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 828,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,339,000 after purchasing an additional 33,146 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Donegal Group Inc. Class A by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 456,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,897,000 after purchasing an additional 76,200 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its position in Donegal Group Inc. Class A by 1.4% in the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 290,172 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,949,000 after purchasing an additional 4,112 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Donegal Group Inc. Class A by 104.8% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 150,687 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 77,097 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DGICA shares. BidaskClub upgraded Donegal Group Inc. Class A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Donegal Group Inc. Class A in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. ValuEngine cut Donegal Group Inc. Class A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Donegal Group Inc. Class A in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

About Donegal Group Inc. Class A

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. It operates through four segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, Commercial Lines of Insurance, and Investment in DFSC.

