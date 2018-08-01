Donegal Group Inc. Class A (DGICA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Donegal Group Inc. Class A (NASDAQ:DGICA) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The insurance provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.09, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Donegal Group Inc. Class A had a negative return on equity of 2.33% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The firm had revenue of $194.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.50 million.
Donegal Group Inc. Class A traded down $0.11, reaching $14.50, during trading hours on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,559. Donegal Group Inc. Class A has a fifty-two week low of $13.27 and a fifty-two week high of $18.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $384.65 million, a PE ratio of 48.33 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 1st will be issued a $0.1425 dividend. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 31st. Donegal Group Inc. Class A’s dividend payout ratio is presently 190.00%.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DGICA shares. BidaskClub upgraded Donegal Group Inc. Class A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Donegal Group Inc. Class A in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. ValuEngine cut Donegal Group Inc. Class A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Donegal Group Inc. Class A in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.
About Donegal Group Inc. Class A
Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. It operates through four segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, Commercial Lines of Insurance, and Investment in DFSC.
