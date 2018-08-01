Domtar (UFS) Price Target Increased to $48.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report released on Monday. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 0.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Domtar from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Domtar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Domtar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Domtar from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Domtar in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.75.

NYSE UFS opened at $48.22 on Monday. Domtar has a one year low of $37.35 and a one year high of $52.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.63.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.11. Domtar had a negative net margin of 3.42% and a positive return on equity of 7.45%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Domtar will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO John David Williams sold 40,789 shares of Domtar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.92, for a total value of $1,913,819.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,913,819.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Zygmunt Jablonski sold 22,621 shares of Domtar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.23, for a total transaction of $1,023,147.83. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,910 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,829.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of UFS. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Domtar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,384,000. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domtar during the 1st quarter worth about $15,332,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Domtar by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 764,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,490,000 after buying an additional 203,434 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Domtar by 108.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 313,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,335,000 after buying an additional 162,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Domtar by 82.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 304,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,929,000 after buying an additional 137,217 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes various communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company offers business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers for use with inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

