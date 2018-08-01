Domo Inc’s Quiet Period To End on August 8th (NASDAQ:DOMO)

Domo’s (NASDAQ:DOMO) quiet period is set to end on Wednesday, August 8th. Domo had issued 9,200,000 shares in its IPO on June 29th. The total size of the offering was $193,200,000 based on an initial share price of $21.00. During Domo’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Domo in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Domo in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Domo in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Domo in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Domo in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Domo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.67.

Domo stock opened at $16.61 on Wednesday. Domo has a 52 week low of $15.79 and a 52 week high of $28.86.

In related news, CEO Joshua G. James bought 101,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,135,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt bought 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $73,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Domo stock. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Domo Inc (NASDAQ:DOMO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,730,000. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.40% of Domo as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Domo

