Dominion Energy Midstream Partners (DM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Dominion Energy Midstream Partners (NYSE:DM) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The pipeline company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dominion Energy Midstream Partners had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 2.53%. The company had revenue of $247.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 114.0% on a year-over-year basis.

DM stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.20. The company had a trading volume of 36,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,137,938. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Dominion Energy Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $12.55 and a twelve month high of $34.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 6th will be paid a $0.351 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 3rd. This is a boost from Dominion Energy Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.24%. Dominion Energy Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.26%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DM. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Dominion Energy Midstream Partners by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 33,357 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 6,750 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,985,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Dominion Energy Midstream Partners by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 127,622 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 39,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $740,000. Institutional investors own 40.47% of the company’s stock.

DM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dominion Energy Midstream Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Dominion Energy Midstream Partners from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Dominion Energy Midstream Partners from $34.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Dominion Energy Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $25.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Dominion Energy Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.75.

Dominion Energy Midstream Partners Company Profile

Dominion Energy Midstream Partners, LP owns liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminalling, storage, regasification, and transportation assets. It owns and operates LNG terminalling and storage facility located on the Chesapeake Bay in Lusby, Maryland. The company also operates an interstate pipeline in South Carolina and southeastern Georgia comprising natural gas system consisting of approximately 1,500 miles of transmission pipeline and 5 compressor stations with approximately 34,500 installed compressor horsepower.

