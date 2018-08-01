Dominion Energy Inc (D) Announces $0.84 Quarterly Dividend

Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 31st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.835 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, September 20th. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%.

Dominion Energy has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Dominion Energy has a payout ratio of 81.3% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect Dominion Energy to earn $4.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.34 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 78.0%.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Shares of D stock opened at $71.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $46.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.28. Dominion Energy has a 52 week low of $61.53 and a 52 week high of $85.30.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 23.74% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. analysts forecast that Dominion Energy will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $167.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $70.00 to $67.33 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.64.

In other Dominion Energy news, insider Thomas F. Farrell II acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $63.44 per share, for a total transaction of $253,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy in the United States. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities through gas, coal, nuclear, oil, renewables, biomass, hydro, solar, and power purchase agreements; and related energy supply operations.

Featured Story: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.