Dominion Energy (D) Updates FY18 Earnings Guidance

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) issued an update on its FY18 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.80-4.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.09. Dominion Energy also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.95-1.15 EPS.

Shares of Dominion Energy traded down $1.56, hitting $70.15, during mid-day trading on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 314,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,075,738. Dominion Energy has a 52 week low of $61.53 and a 52 week high of $85.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $46.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.28.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 23.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Dominion Energy will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be given a $0.835 dividend. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.78%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on D shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dominion Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Dominion Energy to $68.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Dominion Energy from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Dominion Energy from $70.00 to $67.33 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $82.64.

In related news, insider Thomas F. Farrell II purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $63.44 per share, for a total transaction of $253,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy in the United States. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities through gas, coal, nuclear, oil, renewables, biomass, hydro, solar, and power purchase agreements; and related energy supply operations.

