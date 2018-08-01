Dmc Global (BOOM) Lowered to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Dmc Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on BOOM. BidaskClub raised shares of Dmc Global from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Saturday, April 14th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Dmc Global from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, Chardan Capital began coverage on shares of Dmc Global in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Dmc Global currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:BOOM opened at $41.05 on Friday. Dmc Global has a 12 month low of $12.55 and a 12 month high of $51.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market cap of $594.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 256.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.54.

Dmc Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. Dmc Global had a negative net margin of 2.25% and a positive return on equity of 16.70%. The firm had revenue of $80.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 71.4% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Dmc Global will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 30th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 28th. Dmc Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

In other news, Director Richard P. Graff sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total value of $44,870.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,442,435.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Kuta sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total transaction of $244,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,355 shares of company stock worth $519,815 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dmc Global by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 948,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,767,000 after purchasing an additional 18,197 shares during the last quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Dmc Global by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 561,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,021,000 after acquiring an additional 11,388 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Dmc Global by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 405,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,840,000 after acquiring an additional 12,150 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Dmc Global by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 304,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dmc Global by 301.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 198,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,298,000 after acquiring an additional 148,737 shares during the period. 86.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dmc Global

DMC Global Inc engages in technical product and process businesses serving the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, industrial refrigeration, and other industries.

