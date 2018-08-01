Diversified Portfolios Inc. Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)

Diversified Portfolios Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 0.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 316,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,752 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up 14.1% of Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $24,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BSV. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 226,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,735,000 after purchasing an additional 32,703 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 5,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 689,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,922,000 after purchasing an additional 42,149 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 75.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 80,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,316,000 after purchasing an additional 34,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 29,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 6,274 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF opened at $78.13 on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.83 and a fifty-two week high of $80.25.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 3rd were issued a $0.124 dividend. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 2nd.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

