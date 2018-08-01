Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Holdings in Severn Bancorp, Inc. (SVBI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Severn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVBI) by 79.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,734 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 12,277 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.23% of Severn Bancorp worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Salzhauer Michael raised its stake in Severn Bancorp by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 85,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. 17.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SVBI opened at $8.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $110.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Severn Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.70 and a 1-year high of $8.80.

Severn Bancorp (NASDAQ:SVBI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.12 million during the quarter. Severn Bancorp had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 7.07%.

Severn Bancorp Profile

Severn Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Severn Savings Bank, FSB that provides a range of personal and commercial banking products and services in Maryland, Delaware, and Virginia. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

