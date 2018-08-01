Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires New Stake in Profire Energy, Inc. (PFIE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 58,285 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Profire Energy by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 681,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 118,465 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Profire Energy by 340.7% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 59,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 46,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Profire Energy during the first quarter valued at about $158,000. 23.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Profire Energy stock opened at $3.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $162.49 million, a PE ratio of 37.67 and a beta of 1.76. Profire Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.23 and a twelve month high of $5.30.

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 million. Profire Energy had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 13.43%. sell-side analysts forecast that Profire Energy, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Brenton W. Hatch sold 3,125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total value of $10,156,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Harold Albert sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total transaction of $16,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 50.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Profire Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 12th. ValuEngine lowered Profire Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Roth Capital set a $5.00 price objective on Profire Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 20th. Finally, Maxim Group assumed coverage on Profire Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.75.

Profire Energy Company Profile

Profire Energy, Inc, an oilfield technology company, provides burner- and chemical-management products and services for the oil and gas industry primarily in the United States and Canada. It assists energy production companies in the production and transportation of oil and natural gas. The company offers burner-management systems to ignite, monitor, and manage the burner flames used in oilfield vessels, as well as complementary oilfield products, such as valves and fuel trains, airplates, solar packages, and flare stack igniters and nozzles.

