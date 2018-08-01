Digi International (DGII) Receives Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.15

News stories about Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Digi International earned a media sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the technology company an impact score of 47.6347563142176 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DGII. BidaskClub raised Digi International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Digi International in a research note on Friday, July 27th. First Analysis set a $16.00 price objective on Digi International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Digi International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Digi International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Digi International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.71.

Shares of Digi International traded down $0.10, reaching $13.40, during trading on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. 6,454 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,742. The firm has a market cap of $367.90 million, a P/E ratio of 36.22, a P/E/G ratio of 38.71 and a beta of 1.41. Digi International has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $14.70.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $62.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.80 million. Digi International had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 1.50%. sell-side analysts anticipate that Digi International will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Digi International announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, April 26th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Digi International news, VP Tracy L. Roberts sold 8,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total value of $101,509.14. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 49,512 shares in the company, valued at $595,629.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Digi International Inc provides Internet of Things networking hardware products and solutions. It operates in two segments, Machine-to-Machine and Solutions. It offers cellular routers that provide connectivity for devices over a cellular data network; cellular gateway products that enable devices or groups of devices to be networked in locations where there is no existing network or where access to a network is prohibited; radio frequency products that utilize a range of wireless protocols for PC-to-device or device-to-device connectivity; and Connect, Rabbit, and ARM-based embedded systems on module and single board computers for medical, transportation, and industrial device manufacturers.

