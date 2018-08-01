Dialight (DIA) Posts Earnings Results

Dialight (LON:DIA) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported GBX 6.40 ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Dialight had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 5.89%.

Shares of Dialight traded up GBX 30 ($0.39), reaching GBX 560 ($7.36), during trading hours on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat. 8,546 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,356. Dialight has a 52 week low of GBX 500 ($6.57) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,099 ($14.44).

Separately, Peel Hunt dropped their price target on shares of Dialight from GBX 600 ($7.88) to GBX 550 ($7.23) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday.

Dialight plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily develops, manufactures, and supplies LED lighting solutions for use in hazardous and industrial applications in North America, the United Kingdom and rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Lighting; and Signals and Components.

