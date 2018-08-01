Diageo (DGE) Receives “Hold” Rating from Deutsche Bank

Diageo (LON:DGE)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. They currently have a GBX 2,950 ($38.76) target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,900 ($38.10) price target on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,800 ($36.79) price target on Diageo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,300 ($30.22) price target on Diageo and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 2,825 ($37.12) price target on Diageo and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Finally, Cfra set a GBX 3,250 ($42.70) price target on Diageo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,794 ($36.71).

Diageo opened at GBX 2,802 ($36.82) on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Diageo has a 12 month low of GBX 2,186.50 ($28.73) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,735.50 ($35.94).

Diageo (LON:DGE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported GBX 118.60 ($1.56) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 116.50 ($1.53) by GBX 2.10 ($0.03). Diageo had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 27.06%.

In other news, insider Javier Ferrán acquired 309 shares of Diageo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,677 ($35.17) per share, for a total transaction of £8,271.93 ($10,868.39). In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 616 shares of company stock valued at $1,676,729.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness.

