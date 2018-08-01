DHI Group (DHX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 2nd. Analysts expect DHI Group to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). DHI Group had a return on equity of 5.87% and a net margin of 9.12%. The firm had revenue of $43.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.89 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect DHI Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

DHI Group opened at $2.10 on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. DHI Group has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $3.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.99 million, a P/E ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.03.

DHI Group announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 8th that permits the company to repurchase $7.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 10.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DHX. ValuEngine lowered shares of DHI Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DHI Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, B. Riley set a $2.00 target price on shares of DHI Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th.

About DHI Group

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and connections services to professional communities in the United States and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

